Cam’ron Gives Angel Reese Advice After Learning WNBA Salary Doesn’t Cover Her Rent

Earlier this month, Angel Reese sparked a major debate by revealing that her WNBA salary isn't enough to cover her rent. In a clip that quickly made its rounds online, the athlete explained that her rent is $8K per month. Her WNBA salary, on the other hand, is $74K.
"I'm living above my means," Reese joked at the time. "Hating pays them bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don't pay my bills at all. I don't even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I'm trying to think of my rent for where I stay at [in Chicago]. I'm gonna do the math real quick. I don't even know my [WNBA] salary... Babe, if y'all thought... I wouldn't even be able to eat a sandwich with [the WNBA salary]. I wouldn't even be able to live."
Cam'ron Tells Angel Reese Not To Take Her Income For Granted
Of course, Reese's comments earned mixed reactions from viewers. While some figured that she was just messing around, and pointed out her multiple streams of income, others were concerned. During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, Cam'ron shared his take. After poking fun at Reese a bit for her comments, he gave her some solid advice, encouraging her not to take her income for granted.
"I'm having fun a little but seriously, make sure that you stay on top of all that because you're young, you're pretty, you have a lot going on," he said. "Outside of the WNBA I'm pretty sure you have a lot of money coming in endorsements. Don't take it for granted and don't sit here and think that it's going to last forever because you're still young, you have a lot of time. Make sure you watch your money." What do you think of Cam'ron's take on Angel Reese revealing that her WNBA salary doesn't cover her rent? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
