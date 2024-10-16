Angel Reese Claims WNBA Salary Is Not Enough To Pay Her Rent

BYCaroline Fisher260 Views
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Angel Reese attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
According to Reese, she "wouldn't even be able to live" on her WNBA salary alone.

It goes without saying that Angel Reese has managed to make a name for herself with her successful basketball career. According to her, however, her WNBA salary is simply not enough to cover her living expenses. During a recent chat with fans, she revealed that she pays a whopping $8K for rent. She said her salary is roughly $74K, meaning that she's spending $22K more than she earns from the WNBA on rent alone.

"I'm living above my means," Reese joked. "Hating pays them bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don't pay my bills at all. I don't even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I'm trying to think of my rent for where I stay at [in Chicago]. I'm gonna do the math real quick. I don't even know my [WNBA] salary... Babe, if y'all thought... I wouldn't even be able to eat a sandwich with [the WNBA salary]. I wouldn't even be able to live."

Angel Reese Gets Candid About Her Living Expenses

While Reese has multiple other streams of income, her remarks have still earned her a great deal of backlash in DJ Akademiks' comments section. Many Instagram users argue that she should find a less expensive place to rent, or cut back her spending in some other way. "First off why do you live somewhere that's $8000 a month rent," one commenter wonders. "No reason you should pay 8,000 for rent," someone else claims. Others are coming to Reese's defense, and noting how she's free to spend her money however she chooses.

What do you think of Angel Reese revealing that her WNBA salary is not enough to cover her living expenses? Does this surprise you or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

