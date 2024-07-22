Angel Reese Draws Wrath Of The Barbz For Alleged Nicki Minaj Disrespect

No Nicki Minaj "hate" is allowed!

Fanbases in general are unique, obviously. But Nicki Minaj's, also known as The Barbz, are a different breed. If we had to select one word in order to describe them, it would be toxic. Sadly, it's part of the reason why the superstar femcee can be seen as controversial. Fans are great for a lot of reasons, but sometimes they can taint the image of the musician. The Barbz do exactly that and quite often as well. If they spot a sliver of what could be disrespect, you best believe they are all over it. Unfortunately, the target in their crosshairs is someone who really does not need nor deserve the extra criticism. That would be WNBA star Angel Reese, who is being accused of hating on Nicki Minaj in a recent TikTok video.

The Chicago Sky forward is seen with some friends of hers, with one of them dancing. Reese joins in before Nicki begins to rap. However, has soon as the Pink Friday 2 creator begins, the athlete dips out of the camera's frame. Yes, this is apparently a slight to the almighty Queen of New York and The Barbz are letting Reese hear about it.

Angel Reese Has Made Another New Enemy In The Form Of Nicki's Fans

They are digging up old clips, such as one of her being asked about which musical guest she would like to have on if she were to host an episode of SNL. In that interview she listed all of Nicki's foes such as Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Cardi B, and GloRilla. It is worth mentioning that Reese had been onstage with several of these femcees. Latto had even popped out to the basketball player's pro debut to show her support. It's most likely playing a role in this Barbz attack and at the end of the day, all we can do is throw our hands up in the air and sigh. Thankfully, though, some Twitter users came to Reese's defense.