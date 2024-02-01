Is Nicki Minaj's Wild Barbz Fanbase Out Of Control?

Many celebrities tout their own unique cult following of loyal consumers who would go above and beyond to defend them. Unfortunately, the modern era of social media and parasocial relationships has led some famous people to surround themselves with obsequious yes-men who will insatiably do their bidding, no matter how absurd. One such example is Nicki Minaj's so-called "Barbz."

The Barbz actively employ threats and online harassment to aggressively target Nicki's enemies and critics. At times, they have gone so far as to doxx the personal information and whereabouts of those who speak negatively about their femcee queen. With the latest headlines once again maligning Nicki Minaj and her band of crazed fans, it begs the question: are Nicki Minaj's Barbz the most dangerous fan base in all of music?

The Barbz Have Doxxed Megan Thee Stallion's Deceased Mother

In a move that truly sounds impossible to accomplish, Nicki Minaj's fans have successfully doxxed a dead woman. In a vehement response to the ongoing rap feud between Nicki and Megan Thee Stallion, the Barbz have gone to the extent of researching and uncovering the location of Meg's mother's burial plot. Some fans have issued threats to show up at the site, hinting at unsavory acts of vandalism.

The cemetery security has been notified of this ongoing breach and has pledged to maintain a watchful eye over the plot as the story continues to unfold. Megan's mother tragically passed away from cancer in 2019, and has nothing to do with the ongoing exchange of words between Nicki Minaj and her daughter which recently culminated in tracks such as "Hiss" and "Big Foot."

Clearly, this is twisted behavior that should unequivocally be condemned by any artist, though Nicki Minaj has a long and unfortunate history of whipping her fans into a fervor like this and letting them loose, or even actively encouraging them to engage with their worst impulses. While Megan's family is the most recent example of this trend, they are far from the first victims of the Barbz's toxic ire.

This Is Not The First Incident With The Rapper's Fans

Several victims of Nicki Minaj's Barbz have taken to social media to inform the public that they have lawyered up against the ravenous fans, after suffering harassment similar to that of Megan Thee Stallion in years past. While some famous people such as Lil Kim have faced the ire of rabid fans, many victims of the Barbz include random teenagers voicing their distaste for the rapper on social media. Many onlookers have even taken to comparing the Barbz to the crazed central character Dre from the Prime Video series Swarm.

Swarm was created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabors to illustrate the wild lengths some fans will go to in order to impress their favorite musician. The show features a crazed fan who locates and brutally murders members of the public who take to social media to voice criticism of her favorite singer, Ni'Jah. While the show primarily draws real-world parallels to the fan base of Beyoncé, it seems that Nicki Minaj and her Barbz are far more deserving of the title at this time.

Nicki's fans have brigaded subreddit communities, turned out in droves to cyberbully autistic TikTok users, and even ganged up to launch a widespread attack on her husband's sexual assault victim, in a disgusting display of toxicity. Hopefully, Nicki will come to her senses and gain control over her over-protective fans quickly before they spiral out of control on another unsuspecting critic. With all this toxicity and horrifying behavior, the Barbz are genuinely a dangerous fanbase.

