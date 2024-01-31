Nicki Minaj's Father's Cemetery Location Doxxed By Cardi B Fans

Things are getting nasty between the femcee's fan bases this week.

Nicki Minaj hasn't taken her foot off the gas since hearing what Megan Thee Stallion had to say on her "HISS" diss track. Some watching are feeling concerned for the Trinidadian as she continues to rant on various social media platforms. Still, she remains determined to "get even" with her fellow femcee, sharing a hateful song of her own called "Big Foot." To make matters worse, while Meg didn't mention Minaj by name on her record, the latter's latest song name-drops Thee Stallion multiple times and names others she's previously been affiliated with.

Internet users have been picking sides over the past few days, and while Kris Jenner was happy to hear her name on "HISS," other stars are standing behind the Queen of Rap's "Big Foot." Besides the new music hitting DSPs, Barbz and Hotties have been going at it online non-stop. Recently, Cardi B's listeners, the Bardi Gang, have joined in, standing up for Thee Stallion after Minaj's followers doxxed the location of the Houston-born artist's mother's grave.

Bardi Gang Doxxes Nicki Minaj's Father After Barbz Do The Same To Megan Thee Stallion's Mom

As a result of this, security efforts at the late Mrs. Pete's gravesite have been amped up to protect her and Megan's family. At the same time, one of Cardi's listeners appears to have shared where the late Robert Maraj's body lies in Utica, New York. When one of the mother of one's fans reposted the blurred out screenshot, they speculated, "Nicki Minaj will never get a sympathy article tho."

Even as tensions continue to rise between Barbz, Hotties, and the Bardi Gang, Megan Thee Stallion maintains a laser-sharp focus on this next chapter of her career. Following "HISS," the Houston native announced her plans for a new album and accompanying tour coming soon. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

