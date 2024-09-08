Angel Reese Makes Shocking Season-Ending Injury Announcement

Angel Reese is done for the year.

Angel Reese's season is officially over after suffering a wrist injury during the Chicago Sky's win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. She made the shocking announcement on social media on Saturday night with a lengthy statement.

"What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol," Reese began. "Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. 'God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.'"

Angel Reese During The Chicago Sky's Win Over The Los Angeles Sparks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 06: Angel Reese #5 and Chennedy Carter #7 of the Chicago Sky celebrate their team's impending win against the Los Angeles Sparks during the 4th quarter at Wintrust Arena on September 6, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

From there, Reese confirmed that she'd still be cheering her teammates on from the bench for the rest of the season. She concluded: "You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!" The Sky drafted Reese with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 draft after her stellar season for LSU. Her rookie season ends with her having league-leading 26 double-doubles. She had already set a WNBA record with 15 consecutive double-doubles earlier this season.

Angel Reese Is Done For The Year

The Sky are currently eighth in the standings and fighting for a final spot in the playoffs. Check out Reese's injury announcement below.