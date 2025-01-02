Angel Reese's Stunning New Year's Outfit Leads To Mixed Reactions On Social Media

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Angel Reese has since scrubbed her Instagram.

Angel Reese's outfit choice for New Year's Eve is going viral on social media and leading to mixed reactions from fans. Many have been supportive of the racy look while others have taken a much more conservative response. After sharing the outfit online, the WNBA star appears to have scrubbed her Instagram page.

"She looks gorgeous. Finally got her lashes done right and the hair color on her skin tone is chefs kiss. Let this girl be a 24 year old. She does not look like Sid anymore, she looks beautiful," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others were more critical of the outfit. One user wrote: "Let me sexualize myself then complain that people are sexualizing me. She scoffed at the idea of wearing booty shorts while playing basketball but then presents herself as a sexual object on a regular basis. Only dudes that are interested in this type of women are men who just wanna f*ck."

Angel Reese Attends Chicago Bears Game

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Prior to sharing the outfit, Reese also posted a video reflecting her vision board for 2024 and looked ahead to the new year. “I’m not a billionaire yet but so were still working on that, but my mind is on billions so I’m still on that,” Reese said. She further noted that she became a millionaire in 2024. “I was an All-Star, I did everything that people said I couldn’t do and I made it happen — shocked everyone," she added.

Angel Reese Stuns In Celebration Of New Year's Eve

The Chicago Sky drafted Reese with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft after her impressive college career at LSU. As a rookie, she set the league single-season record in rebounds and was named an All-Star. Check out Angel Reese's outfit from New Year's Eve below.

