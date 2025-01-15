Angel Reese Twerking Next To Teammates In The Locker Room Leads To A Slew Of Reactions

BY Zachary Horvath 859 Views
NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic
Dec 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends a NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck via Imagn Images
Some continue to question what she wants her real career to be.

Overall, women already have it tough in the sports world. Questions around their credentials and talent will most likely never go away and its quite an unfortunate reality. But thankfully, women who chose this career path follow their dreams no matter what, which can be said about WNBA star Angel Reese. She acknowledged recently how much she's accomplished against all odds saying, "I was an All-Star, I did everything that people said I couldn’t do, and I made it happen — shocked everyone." The Chicago Sky forward also became a millionaire in 2024, another wildly impressive feat. But even with all of these career life accolades, folks (mostly men) continue to hate.

Take this video of her casually twerking in front of her teammates in the locker room for instance. This is usually a space where players can be themselves, get loose or unwind, and bond. However, a majority of the internet cannot stand the fact that Angel Reese is just doing whatever it seems. Since becoming a name at LSU she's been under a constant microscope. Whether it be her comments toward rival Caitlin Clark or her showing off her body on social media she's always receiving some sort of backlash.

Angel Reese Continues To Spark Controversy

Here, the internet also has a problem with it with one user writing, "Wnba version of Megan thee stallion." "Just came back from Charleston’s vid 😂😭😂😭 the algorithm is crazy," another adds referencing Mr. White's inappropriate comments about how she should "do OnlyFans." However, some are coming to her defense, "Why are yall acting like girls don’t twerk and dance with eachother.. some of yall n****s are g*y or jus never have been around a woman in real life."

Overall, these types of debates are nothing new for Reese. At the start of 2025, she posted a picture of her wearing a more revealing New Year's outfit. That led to a massive uproar and her eventually removing the upload and scrubbing her profile. She's been back to posting though, but it seems like she'd be better off just having no social media at this point.

