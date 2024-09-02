Angel Reese Addresses The Narrative That She Only Rebounds Her Own Misses

Angel Reese has had plenty of ups and downs.

Angel Reese came into the WNBA as an established college basketball superstar. Overall, she was thrust into a rivalry with none other than Caitlin Clark. Clark struggled during her first few outings in the league, while Angel thrived thanks to her rebounding. Early in the season, it was believed that Reese was the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. However, in recent weeks, CC has completely taken over, while Reese has continued to be a rebounding machine.

Unfortunately, Reese has been wrapped up in a destructive narrative about her game. Objectively speaking, her shooting percentages at the rim are atrocious for someone of her size. More often than not, she gets more rebounds than she does points. This has subsequently led to some people claiming that all of her rebounds are from her own misses. While this is not literally the case, it is still a narrative that has people questioning whether or not Reese has a strong enough offensive bag.

Angel Reese Dives Into The Debate

After a recent loss, Reese was asked about the narrative surrounding her rebounds. This led to an interesting answer in which she stood up for herself and her abilities. "A lot of people think it's because I get my own rebounds, but statistically, it's not," Reese stated. "A lot of people think it's because I'm the tallest on the court, when I'm not the tallest on the court." Reese is clearly not here for any of the slander, and you have to appreciate that. We cannot wait to see her continue to grow as a player.

Let us know what you think of Angel Reese and her rookie season, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that people are being too disrespectful to the Chicago Sky star? Do you believe she deserves rookie of the year over Clark?