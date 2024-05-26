Angel Reese Slammed To The Floor During Brutal Foul Leading To Ejection

WNBA: MAY 25 Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
CHICAGO, IL - MAY 25: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts to a call during he second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun on May 25, 2024 at Wintrust Arena on in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Angel Reese says the WNBA veterans don't care if she's a rookie.

Angel Reese was choke-slammed to the floor by Alyssa Thomas during the Connecticut Sun's 86-82 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday night. The brutal foul led to an ejection for Thomas after referees accessed her a flagrant foul 2 for the hit on the star rookie. The two were battling down low for a rebound in the third quarter when Thomas put her arm around Reese's neck and threw her to the ground. She exited the game with nine points, six assists, and six rebounds. Reese, who was the seventh pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, finished 13 points and five rebounds.

After the game, she spoke about the incident and appeared unphased by the harsh move. "It's not just because I'm a rookie, I'm a player," Reese said in her postgame press conference. "I'm a basketball player, they don't give a damn if I'm a rookie. I want them to come at me every day."

Angel Reese Matches Up With Olivia Nelson-Ododa

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 25: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky and Olivia Nelson-Ododa #10 of the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a WNBA game on May 25, 2024, at Wintrust Arena on in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reese added: "Thank you AT for sending a message to me. Because I got back up and kept pushing. Me and AT have been cool since we were in Maryland, so I know that it's no hard feelings and I appreciate her going at me every day or today." The game marked Reese and the Sky's second loss of the season. They currently maintain a 2-2 record.

Angel Reese Suffers Hard Foul During Chicago Sky's Loss To The Connecticut Sun

Check out the clip of Reese going to the ground as well as her reaction above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Angel Reese and the WNBA on HotNewHipHop.

