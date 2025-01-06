Shannon Sharpe Reacts To His Name Being Mentioned In Skip Bayless' Bombshell FS1 Lawsuit

NFL: NFL Honors-Red Carpet
Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Shannon Sharpe during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Sharpe kept his response brief and blunt.

2025 is starting off with a bang, particularly in the world of sports media. However, it's not in the best way one bit. Last night, a bombshell lawsuit was filed by former Fox Sports hairstylist, Noushin Faraji. She claims to have worked there from 2012 to August 2024. In her 42-page legal filing, she's accused former Undisputed host, Skip Bayless, of alleged sexual misconduct. Joy Taylor and executive vice president Charlie Dixon were also hit with severe allegations. Faraji listed multiple alleged accounts including "lingering hugs and kisses on the cheek while putting his body against hers and pressing against her breasts." Furthermore, she also alleged that Skip offered her $1.5 million to have sex with him. Since this report made headway, its leaving people wondering what Shannon Sharpe thinks about this.

Firstly, the internets' curiosity stems from the fact that Bayless and Sharpe were on Undisputed for seven years together. If you remember, they had a falling out on national television after the former insulted him beyond repair over a Tom Brady debate. Secondly, Sharpe's name was mentioned in Faraji's shocking suit. She claims that Bayless got so angry with her for not having intercourse with him that he eventually began to accuse her of sleeping with Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe Is Chilling Amid Skip Bayless' Wild Lawsuit

For those craving for a response from the Hall-of-Fame tight end, they were able to get it that same night of the report. According to Athlon Sports, Sharpe addressed what his Night Cap fans were calling "the elephant in the room" on the Sunday edition of the program. If you want to hear his reaction, go to about the 2:01:00 mark to catch it. But Sharpe kept his thoughts very brief and isn't looking to entertain any other sort of discourse in the future.

"That has nothing to do with me. There's nothing to address. In those 42 pages, it doesn't mention that Shannon Sharpe did anything. But you all want to get clicks, so you mention me." Overall, he seems to be chilling and pretty confident that he's not really going to be involved too heavily in Faraji's lawsuit. Part of the reason for that is because Sharpe appeared to throw some mean shade at Skip's alleged sexual advancements with a go-to phrase he used to use on Undisputed. "It's my turn!" he shouted.

