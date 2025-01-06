Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor & Fox Sports Shamlessly Trolled By Antonio Brown Amid Their Wild Lawsuit

AB went on a trolling rampage.

To say that the reports about Fox Sports and its employees are shocking would be an understatement. The lawsuit filed by an ex-hairstylist, Noushin Faraji, is currently sweeping the internet and especially on social media. As you could probably imagine, the trolls are out in full force today, as the allegations from Faraji are quite alarming. The former 12-year employee targeted 28 Fox workers, with Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor, and executive Charlie Dixon being the big fish. Faraji is suing for sexual harassment, bullying based on her ethnicity, and wrongful termination during her time at the company.

Many are laying it on Skip Bayless and Joy due to the inappropriate accounts in the 42-page filing. Faraji alleges that Bayless gave her "lingering hugs and kisses on the cheek." In addition, he would "[put] his body against hers and [press] against her breasts." Even though she remained adamant that she didn't want to pursue anything with him, Faraji alleges he didn't quit. He then turned to making up rumors that she slept with Shannon Sharpe during his time on the show.

Antonio Brown Doesn't Hold Back On Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor, Etc.

As for Joy Taylor, she's getting torn apart for allegedly sleeping with Dixon and former SPEAK cohost, Emmanuel Acho. This was allegedly done so she could move up within the company ladder. Faraji reported this affair to human resources and that allegedly led to Taylor harassing and bullying her while at work. While this all certainly shocking stuff, it all remains to be allegations for now.