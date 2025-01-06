Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor & Fox Sports Shamlessly Trolled By Antonio Brown Amid Their Wild Lawsuit

BYZachary Horvath201 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat
Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Antonio Brown gestures to the fans while standing in from t of former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
AB went on a trolling rampage.

To say that the reports about Fox Sports and its employees are shocking would be an understatement. The lawsuit filed by an ex-hairstylist, Noushin Faraji, is currently sweeping the internet and especially on social media. As you could probably imagine, the trolls are out in full force today, as the allegations from Faraji are quite alarming. The former 12-year employee targeted 28 Fox workers, with Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor, and executive Charlie Dixon being the big fish. Faraji is suing for sexual harassment, bullying based on her ethnicity, and wrongful termination during her time at the company.

Many are laying it on Skip Bayless and Joy due to the inappropriate accounts in the 42-page filing. Faraji alleges that Bayless gave her "lingering hugs and kisses on the cheek." In addition, he would "[put] his body against hers and [press] against her breasts." Even though she remained adamant that she didn't want to pursue anything with him, Faraji alleges he didn't quit. He then turned to making up rumors that she slept with Shannon Sharpe during his time on the show.

Read More: Emmanuel Acho Suspiciously Deletes Video Following Joy Taylor Being Accused Of Having Sexual Relations With Him In Fox Sports Lawsuit

Antonio Brown Doesn't Hold Back On Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor, Etc.

As for Joy Taylor, she's getting torn apart for allegedly sleeping with Dixon and former SPEAK cohost, Emmanuel Acho. This was allegedly done so she could move up within the company ladder. Faraji reported this affair to human resources and that allegedly led to Taylor harassing and bullying her while at work. While this all certainly shocking stuff, it all remains to be allegations for now.

But as we said, this hasn't stopped anyone from speaking their mind. That includes ex-wide receiver Antonio Brown, who unsurprisingly did not hold back one bit. "Skip offering 1.5 million for sum a**... Joy Taylor having sex with whole crew... Shannon Sharpe being Shannon Sharpe... Sports media in shambles," he said. "CTESPN is the most trusted source in all of sports." He then went in on Joy Taylor in particular by shamelessly photoshopping her face on former police officer Maegan Hall. If you remember, she was fired back in 2023 for sexual misconduct following heavy accusations of her sleeping with multiple coworkers. To say that AB is having fun with this news would also be the understatement of the day.

Read More: Kanye West Called Out By French Singer For Allegedly Unauthorized "Bully" Sample

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...