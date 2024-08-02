Skip Bayless Delivers Final Goodbye Message To FS1

Profile of ESPN Personality Skip Bayless
BRISTOL, CT - AUGUST 30: Sports journalist and television personality, Skip Bayless is featured on First Take, ESPN2's daily sports talk show. On Friday morning, August 30, 2013, Bayless participated in debate with Stephen A. Smith as he does everyday, during their two hour morning program from 10am - noon. (Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Only time will tell what he does next.

Skip Bayless is easily one of the biggest names in the entire sports broadcasting world. However, the last year or so has not been fruitful. Overall, he lost Shannon Sharpe and his Undisputed ratings began to tank. Recently, it was reported that he would be leaving FS1 as it just wasn't working out. Bayless had largely remained silent on all of this. He wasn't providing fans with any updates, and no one knew when his last day at the network would be.

Well, today, Skip Bayless officially clocked in for his last day at Undisputed. It was revealed this morning that this would be his last episode. He had Lil Wayne on to celebrate, and it was all very low-key. Following the episode, Skip took to Twitter to offer up his final goodbye. Furthermore, he teased his supporters by noting that this is not the end of his career. In fact, there is more on the horizon for him right now.

Skip Bayless On His New Chapter

"Today was my last show on Undisputed," Bayless began. "I'm leaving FS1. I've been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I'm excited for what’s coming up. Stay tuned." Bayless will surely be announcing a new venture soon enough. Whether or not people are going to want to tune in, is a different story entirely. Bayless has always done well with a co-host, but by himself, he is much less appealing.

Let us know what you think of Skip Bayless leaving Undisputed, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is going to land on his feet, or his career over at this point? Will you be following Skip to his next venture? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

