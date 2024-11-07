Stephen A Smith Reveals If He’d Ever Consider Running For President

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: All Star Celebrity Game-Shannon at Stephen A
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Stephen A. Smith looks on against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Stephen A Smith recently made an interesting revelation.

During his recent appearance on The View, Stephen A Smith discussed the results of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election and made an interesting revelation about his own potential future in politics. The personality was asked whether or not he'd ever consider running for president, and while he admits he's not exactly qualified, he said he might consider it under the right conditions.

"If you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it," he explained. "But I would be independent because I don't like either side and I'm not gonna be bought and paid for. I'm gonna do what's in the best interest of the American people, whatever that may be."

Read More: Stephen A Smith Channels Ice Cube In Fiery Response To Kevin Durant's "Clown" Comment

Stephen A Smith Claims He'd "Definitely" Consider Running For President If He Had A "Legitimate Shot To Win"

Smith may be open to considering running for president, but he also pointed out that he's happy with his life the way it is, and truly has "no desire to be a Congressional figure." As for his take on the results of the election, he couldn't help but praise Donald Trump for pulling out a win despite the circumstances. "Donald Trump's return to the White House is the greatest comeback probably in American history," he said on his show yesterday. "Thirty-four felony counts, two impeachments -- I can't count the number of mistakes that he has made. When he departed in 2020 after the insurrection at the United States capital, we all thought he was finished, he was done." 

Earlier this year, Smith even expressed interest in debating Trump, insisting that he'd have it in the bag. “I would love to be in a presidential debate,” he told Howard Stern in January. “I’d eat him alive. I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week. Name the time and place and I’d show up.” What do you think of Stephen A Smith claiming he'd consider running for president of the United States? Do you think he should or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kevin Durant Slams "Clown" Stephen A Smith Amid Leadership Criticism

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...