Stephen A Smith Reveals If He’d Ever Consider Running For President

Stephen A Smith recently made an interesting revelation.

During his recent appearance on The View, Stephen A Smith discussed the results of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election and made an interesting revelation about his own potential future in politics. The personality was asked whether or not he'd ever consider running for president, and while he admits he's not exactly qualified, he said he might consider it under the right conditions.

"If you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it," he explained. "But I would be independent because I don't like either side and I'm not gonna be bought and paid for. I'm gonna do what's in the best interest of the American people, whatever that may be."

Stephen A Smith Claims He'd "Definitely" Consider Running For President If He Had A "Legitimate Shot To Win"

Smith may be open to considering running for president, but he also pointed out that he's happy with his life the way it is, and truly has "no desire to be a Congressional figure." As for his take on the results of the election, he couldn't help but praise Donald Trump for pulling out a win despite the circumstances. "Donald Trump's return to the White House is the greatest comeback probably in American history," he said on his show yesterday. "Thirty-four felony counts, two impeachments -- I can't count the number of mistakes that he has made. When he departed in 2020 after the insurrection at the United States capital, we all thought he was finished, he was done."