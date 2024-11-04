Stephen A Smith Channels Ice Cube In Fiery Response To Kevin Durant's "Clown" Comment

BYCole Blake82 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Stephen A Smith is glad Kevin Durant "set it off."

Stephen A Smith referenced Ice Cube's iconic diss track, "No Vaseline," to respond to Kevin Durant calling him a "clown" in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night. "As the great @icecube said in 'No Vaseline, @KDTrey5 …'Damn I’m glad y’all went and set it off.' See y’all tomorrow," Smith wrote. Durant had discussed the ESPN pundit during an interview with The Athletic, earlier in the day.

Fans had mixed responses to Smith standing up for himself in the replies. "He’s right though you always talking from outside the window never played pro ball but always got something to say," one user wrote. Another joked: "Go on Stephen! Shout em down and tell them how you were 2nd team all league in high school."

Read More: Kevin Durant Slams "Clown" Stephen A Smith Amid Leadership Criticism

Kevin Durant Competes Against The Trail Blazers

Nov 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles through the screen set by center Jusuf Nurkić (20) in the first half during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

As for Durant's comments, he voiced his frustration with Smith and other commentators criticizing his leadership skills. “Yeah, Stephen A., I don’t understand how people even listen to Stephen A.,” he told the outlet. “I’ve been in the league for 18 years, I’ve never seen Stephen A. at a practice, or a film session, or a shoot-around. I’ve never seen him anywhere but on TV talking s— about players. … He’s a clown to me. He’s always been a clown. You can write that, too.”

Stephen A Smith Responds To Kevin Durant

Check out Smith's full response to Durant on X below. It comes as the Suns improved to 5-1 with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Their next game will be against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Stephen A Smith and Kevin Durant on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Claims The Suns Are Desperate To Trade Kevin Durant

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...