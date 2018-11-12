clown
- RelationshipsWaka Flocka Clowns Wife For Attempting #SavageChallengeWaka Flocka would not leave his wife, Tammy Rivera, alone about wanting to try Megan Thee Stallion's viral #SavageChallenge.By Lynn S.
- TVBillie Eilish Gets Creeped Out After Asking Kids Famous Album Title QuestionA little boy tells the singer a disturbing story in a Jimmy Kimmel segment.By Lynn S.
- Movies"Joker" Has Become The Most Profitable Comic Book Movie Of All TimeMaking bankBy Karlton Jahmal
- GramLil Wayne Clowns Himself For This Picture: "Weezy F Lazy Eye"Weezy F Baby and the F is for... funny.By Alex Zidel
- BeefTekashi 6ix9ine's Baby Mama Drags 50 Cent: "Whole Lotta Clown Sh*t"Sara Molina says that 50 Cent empathizes with Tekashi 6ix9ine because they're both clowns.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"It: Chapter Two" Expected To Make $100 Million Opening WeekendThe killer clown murders the box office. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBlueface's Sister Is Actually Dropping A Diss Track Against Him; Here's The Cover ArtThe cover art for "Disrespectful" shows Blueface wearing clown make-up.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"It Chapter Two" Frightening New Theatrical Poster Arrives Ahead Of New TrailerPennywise is returning later this year in the new "It" film.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Run Down By Trey Songz After Joking Remarks Over "Groupie Yearnings"50 Cent's clowns Dave East and Trey Songz with mixed results.By Devin Ch
- MusicDJ Mustard Roasts Meek Mill Over Whose Waves Are Better: "2 Brush Shawty"Unfortunately, Meek Mill isn't on the 'Gram to enjoy the roast. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Literally Clowns DJ Drama's Artist Jack HarlowLil Uzi Vert is yelling "Free Uzi" to anyone that will listen.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFunk Flex Praises & Clowns Cardi B's "Thuggish Druggish" Past At The Same TimeFunk Flex uses Cardi B's tough demeanor as a teachable moment for "The Fellas."By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Tells Tyga "U Wasn’t Invited Fam" Over Floyd's Party EjectionSoulja is building up the hype for the incoming Tyga diss record.By Devin Ch
- MusicJa Rule Places "30-Year Curse" On Timberwolves Following Awkward Halftime GigJa Rule's halftime concert in Milwaukee was met with a real lack of zest.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Clowns Kevin Hart Over Coupled-Up Underwear PhotoNick Cannon wants to know what the hell is going on in this picture.By Alex Zidel
- MusicScHoolboy Q Reveals His Dog Is Invited To Dreamville's "ROTD III" SessionsScHoolboy Q jokes that his dog is heading to ATL to join J. Cole & Dreamville for the "Revenge Of The Dreamers III" sessions.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Calls Dame Dash "A Real Sucker" For Trying To Get Jay-Z "Jammed Up"When does 50 Cent not have time to troll?By Aron A.
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Sneak Disses Eminem & Kanye WestDo Earl Sweatshirt's words border on curmudgeonly?By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Clowns Juelz Santana For His Missing Teeth: "Say No To Drugs"50 Cent takes a break from his "positive vibes" to troll Juelz Santana.By Alex Zidel