Stephen A Smith Admits He Never Thought Donald Trump Was Racist

Stephen A Smith shared his stance on the former president while speaking with Bill Maher.

Stephen A Smith has weighed in on the results of the 2024 presidential election, in which Donald Trump retook the White House. Speaking with Bill Maher on the latest episode of the Club Random podcast, Smith explained that he doesn't view Trump as racist and admitted he used to be friendly with him.

“If we’re being totally honest, all the brothers found him to be cool. They found him to be very cool. So, let’s be clear. Because he knew his sports, all right? He would say what he feel, he bucked the establishment, which we love, and we gravitated to that,” Smith said. From there, Maher chimed in to suggest that Trump isn't genuinely "hateful." “Is he really, like, in his heart, like hateful? No. I don’t think his motivation is ‘I don’t like black people.’ I think his motivation is ‘Everybody must love me,'” Maher stated. Smith added: “I have never called him a racist. I have never spoken about him that way. Ever. Not one time. Not one time. Because I knew him beforehand.”

Donald Trump Speaks With The Press Before Boarding Air Force 1

President Donald J. Trump talks to members of the press about the investigation before boarding Air Force 1 at Palm Beach International Airport as he leaves West Palm Beach for Washington Sunday afternoon March 24, 2019. [LANNIS WATERS/palmbeachpost.com] © Lannis Waters / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Later in the interview, Smith recalled the former President trying to purchase the Buffalo Bills back in 2014. He says when the league denied his request, he vowed to get revenge after he became president. Trump went on to criticize the league after Colin Kaepernick famously kneeled during the national anthem.

Stephen A Smith Discusses Donald Trump