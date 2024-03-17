Donald Trump Promises "Bloodbath" If He's Not Elected, Campaign Tries To Backpedal

Donald Trump once again threatened the end of democracy in the United States if he does not win the general election in November. “Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories. If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country," Trump said in a speech in Ohio. Trump's comments were riffing off previous ones he had made about the Chinese auto industry.

However, Trump's campaign has attempted to mitigate his comments. “Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers," campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told NBC. However, it's not the first time Trump has alluded to ending democracy in November. In previous speeches, he has warned of a violent rebellion if he does not win. Meanwhile, leaked documents have shown Trump's plan to essentially install a military dictatorship if he is elected.

Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Donald Trump Supporters As White Supremacists

VANDALIA, OHIO - MARCH 16: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump greets South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio. The rally was hosted by the Buckeye Values PAC. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Charlamagne Tha God did not held back while sharing his thoughts about the voter base of Trump. “They’ve accepted fascism and those are the people who I feel like they want their rights to be racist back. They want white supremacy to reign supreme over this nation," Charlamagne told Stephen A. Smith. Charlamagne has been previously critical of Joe Biden. However, it remains to be seen if Charlamagne will back Biden to avoid a second Trump term.

Furthermore, Smith - a long-time Democrat - agreed that he would not be backing Trump in November. “I’m not voting for him, I can tell you that much right now. I’m not voting for him but it’s not because of his politics. It’s because of his behavior, the kind of person I think he is and I believe that he could potentially cause civil war in this country," Smith noted. Smith has not yet publicly declared if he will back Biden in November.

