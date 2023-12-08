Charlamagne Tha God Calls On Joe Biden To Drop Out Of The 2024 Election

While hosting The Daily Show, Charlamagne Tha God said that Joe Biden could deliver "the perfect Christmas gift" by dropping out of the 2024 election. “The point is, we don’t need Biden to beat Donald Trump — just like we didn’t need RBG to stay on the court. Maybe if RBG had retired during the Obama years, we’d still have Roe v. Wade. Maybe. People said, ‘No, she needs to be there to protect Roe,’ and now look, both of them are gone. It’s true, they’re both gone,” he added. “See, the facts are: Biden’s not getting any younger, he’s not going to get any more popular, and he’s not getting a new running mate. So please Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside," Charlamagne said.

Concerns about Biden's age, as well as his plummeting popularity with younger voters, have Democrats worried about Biden continuing to run as the incumbent. Biden's support of Israel, as well as general economic stagnation in the country, has seen young voters turn towards independent candidates. While it doesn't endanger a major vote split, it could be enough of a vote siphon to cost Biden key states.

Meanwhile, one of Biden's potential opponents is making a desperate plea as he continues to fall behind in the polls. Ron DeSantis threatened to sue the NCAA for excluding Florida State from the College Football Playoffs. DeSantis' refocusing on Florida comes as his presidential hopes look more and more futile. According to polling data from FiveThirtyEight, DeSantis remains a distant second in Republican primaries. However, he is still nearly 50 points behind Donald Trump. Furthermore, Nikki Haley has been steadily gaining on DeSantis. If current trends continue, DeSantis may fall into third place in the run-up to the Iowa Caucus.

Furthermore, DeSantis cannot run for governor again in 2026 due to term limits. However, it's clear that the firebrand politician is eager to see out his term overseeing the GOP EPCOT that he has turned the state into. Much like how Walt Disney, the founder of DeSantis' biggest foe, created EPCOT as a vision of a "model future", DeSantis has attempted to turn Florida into a vision of a GOP future on the state level. Sweeping control over education an healthcare access has DeSantis showcasing what a GOP supermajority can achieve. However, it is becoming more and more unlikely that he will be able to project that vision onto the national stage.

