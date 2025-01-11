DJ Akademiks Is Still Holding Out Hope For Playboi Carti To Drop His New Album Next Month

Playboi Carti Performs At The Forum
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Playboi Carti performs at The Forum on November 06, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
We can't blame Ak for his delusions... Unless he just hit the mark.

Another day, another week, another month, another year, and still no new album from Playboi Carti since 2020's seminal Whole Lotta Red. You've heard the story before: multiple delays, unfulfilled teases, partial rollouts, canceled tours... The list goes on, but throughout it all, the Atlanta MC still has everyone's attention. In fact, he might have a larger spotlight than ever before at this point. As such, folks like DJ Akademiks are always trying to find the big scoop on the drop, and while he's led fans astray before, he feels confident that fans will eventually get new music, even as he's not the most assured when it comes to his sources' claims that a new LP will release next month.

"Yo, I'ma keep it a bean with you right now, chat," DJ Akademiks expressed regarding the new Playboi Carti album after an exasperated sigh. "And this is not from Carti, this is what I'm telling you. I've been trying to talk to his label, all that s**t. They've been telling me it's like, right now, it's sounding like February. That's what they've been telling me, okay? This ain't from Carti, but I'm trying to be real. I know y'all tight. If you a Carti fan, y'all got to be tight.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Playboi Carti Album... Again...

"They're telling me it's sounding like February right now, okay?" DJ Akademiks continued his "update" on the Playboi Carti anticipation. "From some of the sources I had, apparently when he did Rolling Loud, he told them it was coming, like, in February. So I don't know. Will it come in February, will it come this month? I don't know, my n***a. Like, here's one of the interesting things about Carti. It's that Carti has this amazing wave that I think the longer he drags out this moment, the better it is. And I know y'all want the music. Y'all are going to get the music at some point."

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti fans have to settle for debating the veracity of his verses and going down Reddit rabbit holes rather than receiving new music. We did get a wealth of killer singles, though, so hopefully tracks like "H00DBYAIR" continue to hold us over until it's time.

