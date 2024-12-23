NLE Choppa Shocks Fans With NSFW Album Cover Options

NLE Choppa is preparing for a new album.

NLE Choppa shared a series of pictures of himself on social media, on Sunday night, asking fans to help pick one to be the cover of his next album. "Help Me Pick My Album Cover 12/24," he captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter). The pics all show the "Slut Me Out" showing off plenty of skin. While sharing them on Instagram, he seemingly noted that Michael Jackson served as the inspiration.

"I promise u if it’s the first one u going full bronze on the album sales," one user joked on X. Another replied: "Dont you f*cking dare use one of these… are you outta your mind???" Others were more supportive. One fan wrote: "I guess the visuals has to match the sound. He knows his audience. If it’s not for you move on.."

NLE Choppa Performs During Big3 Game

Jul 31, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Music artist NLE Choppa performs during week four of the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Aric Becker-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The newest post comes after Choppa made headlines, back in September, for captioning a picture on Instagram: "I’m coming out…” With no further context, it left fans wondering if he was referring to his sexuality. He later clarified on X (formerly Twitter): "Never said I was gay.." While he says he's not a part of the LGBTQ community, he's been a vocal ally for years. "I understand me being in love with myself as a BLACKMAN is so RARE to the point some people try putting the homosexual jacket on my name but with all due respect I love ALL, but my intimacy lies with women only,” he wrote back in April.