Young Nudy Calls Out The Backstabbers On Moody "That's Not Gangsta" Single

Nudy fans wish this made his last record.

Inside, no love (Yeah), outside, it's love (It's love) I get more love than people, that ain't evеn my people (Ain't my peoplе) Tried to treat us all the same, don't you make me eat you (Make me eat you) Been like this before the fame, this for all my people (For all my people) Think I still won't let it slang, bro, don't make me peep you (Don't make me peep you) You know I'm a creeper, they know I'm a steppa' (I'm a steppa')

For now, though, Young Nudy is coming through with a what may turn out to be a loosie called "That's Not Gangsta." Some of you may have tapped into this one already as he dropped a music video for it on YouTube earlier this month. However, after seeing the positive reception for it, the "John Wayne" MC decided to put it on streaming platforms hours ago. It's a moodier and low-key cut from him as he realizes just how many fake friends he has in his circle. He sounds a little paranoid and more vulnerable on the track, giving fans a side we don't typically hear from him. Check it out below.

Young Nudy and Pi'erre Bourne reconnected later in 2024 to drop a sequel to their fan-favorite collaboration tape called Sli'merre 2 . To be exact it was just over five years ago when the first Sli'merre released. Overall, the reception to it was good but nothing too over-the-top. For us personally, we are waiting on that potential rapper/producer project with Metro Boomin that they were teasing at times last year. However, with how much the St. Louis producer potential has on his plate, it could be a while before we hear anything more on that.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.