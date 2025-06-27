Fans are excited to hear that signature producer tag, "Ayo, Pi'erre, you wanna come here," after years of patiently awaiting for Pi'erre Bourne's Made In Paris album. After holding fans over with the strip club-friendly, "Pop," Bourne releases a new 17-song collection made entirely in the City of Lights.

The drenches Paris with grimy trap energy that made him the rap star he is today. From the smooth intro “Façade” to the deep closer “Sait,” Bourne’s walking us through his world—lux but still raw.

Since Good Movie in 2022, Bourne’s stayed on his grind, linking with cats like Young Nudy and Frazier Trill, and dropping Grails to let fans peek behind the curtain. This one feels personal, like he’s speaking straight from the heart. You get those cold 808s and dark synths, but with melodies that paint a picture of high-end life mixed with street struggle.

From the French titles and abundance of Paris references, the album lives up to the title. Bourne’s not just making beats—he’s telling his story, blending cultures, and pushing the sound forward. He kept it real about the hold-up on the album.

No label drama—just life moving fast. Touring, studio time, fashion moves—it caught up to him. But that grind shaped the project. You can feel it in the music.

Social media already saying this might be Bourne's best. It’s Pi'erre Bourne cementing his legacy, showing he’s built for more.

Made In Paris - Pi’erre Bourne

Official Tracklist