Pi'erre Bourne is finally going to be dropping his next studio experience "Made In Paris" after some delays by the producer himself.

Pi'erre Bourne, who's mostly known for being an acclaimed producer, is dropping his next solo rap album very shortly. It's going to be titled Made In Paris and it will be arriving on June 27. It will be his first solo tape of any kind since his 2023 EP, Grails.

It's been in the works for some time now and it's unfortunately been mired with delays. Most of them have fallen on Pi'erre Bourne himself, who has frankly just had a busy schedule over the last year or so. In a tweet caught by Genius, he said, "I really just got tired from traveling, shooting photos and videos. Mixing [the] album, going to fashion events same day and not sleeping... It’s not on the label. It’s me," he admitted.

He also revealed that he wanted to put out the second Sli'merre first before delivering Made In Paris. But we are finally receiving it in two weeks, and it feels good to say that.

But before we do, Pi'erre has given us one more taster in "Pop."

It's an extremely straightforward banger that encourages the ladies to "Pop it, drop it" nonstop. There's a lot of repeating lyrics, making this incredibly easy to remember and vibe to.

The real highlights are the mixing and production, which are both of high quality and what we come to expect from him. It's a summer track that's sure to go crazy at strip clubs all over. Check it out below.

Pi'erre Bourne "Pop"

Quotable Lyrics:

She like a bill collector, yeah, she hit me up (Yeah)
Told her, "Save that sh*t," yeah, just like Maria
I gotta keep it pimpin' (Okay)
Sometimes I do be simpin' (Simpin')
Switch for a couple h*es (Hoes)
I know they p**sy different (Different)

