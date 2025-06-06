As fans patiently wait for Pi'erre Bourne's Made' n Paris album, he feeds them an appetitzer in the album's lead single "BLOCS." He originally dropped a snippet of the track on his Instagram in September 2024. Today, we get the finished product with visual.

Of course made in Paris, Pi'erre Bourne advises his new fling how he likes to be taken care of by women. Like pimp, Pi'erre is nonchalant about the attention from the women if it ain't sexual. His lyrics paint the picture of a young, fly, hustler perfectly. “I got a lil Remy gotta lil Henny aye / She wanna pull up but girl I just be busy aye,” he raps.

Showing off his accessories, he jokes about having property value on his neck. on the track he says, “I got your house on me it’s on my neck / I won’t be in my feelings."

When will fans receive Made In Paris is unknown. However, the energy that Pi'erre exhibits on "BLOCS" assures that it won't be much longer. And if the tracks are equally as good as "BLOCS," hip-hop will have another resurgance on their hands.

Fans shared their excitement for the upcoming album on social media. "Pierre boutta take over," commented a fan under the Soundcloud song.

Another fan followed with, "I’m just glad this shit already feels better than good movie. That project had me so let down at work on first listen."

"BLOCS" - Pi'erre Bourne

Quotable Lyrics: