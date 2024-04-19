ATL Jacob Addresses Metro Boomin Diss Rumors

Metro Boomin has been in plenty of beef recently thanks to all the Drake shots on the WE DON'T TRUST YOU series with Future, plus some past tension. However, it seems like this negative energy kind of got the better of fans, and they're now looking for more conflict wherever they can. Moreover, fellow producer ATL Jacob recently addressed claims from fans who thought that he dissed Metro on his latest beat. "F**K NO we ain't doing that," he responded to a fan who wanted to feed into this theory, and fans quickly followed with amused theories as to how someone could arrive at that conclusion in the first place.

Well, let's break down why: the beat in question is for Nicki Minaj's new "FTCU (Sleeze Mix)" featuring Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and Chris Brown. We know Nicki and Sexyy are pretty firmly on Drake's side, but La Flame and Breezy were both featured on Metro Boomin and Future's album series this year, although they haven't really picked a side on the matter. What people think ATL Jacob did was that he cut up a clip saying "F**k Metro Boomin" with his scratches on the song. Either that, or the tweet below suggests that the DJ scratching is a "diss" to what the St. Louis producer did on the title track of WE DON'T TRUST YOU... which is odd considering that this is literally one of the oldest techniques in hip-hop history, so why attribute it to one artist?

ATL Jacob Denies Dissing Metro Boomin

So it turns out that there are a few links to make here... but all of them add up to a pretty meager, random, and far-reaching case as to why ATL Jacob could've dissed Metro Boomin. Of course, the memes about Metro dissing Drake through some drums have been pretty funny, but we never thought that people would actually think that's how a producer show-down would go. Elsewhere this year, though, Jacob got himself into some other conflictive situations with artists. One example is his dispute with Tems over the creation of Future and Drizzy's "WAIT FOR U," which samples one of her songs.

Meanwhile, the "RNS" beatsmith is clearly still an amicable peer of Metro. How do you think a beat from them would sound today considering their career trajectories? Drop your takes down in the comments section below. Also, log back into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on ATL Jacob and Metro Boomin.

