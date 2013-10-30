influential
- Music21 Savage Cracks Time's 2024 Most Influential People ListHe's the only rapper to make the cut on this year's list.ByLavender Alexandria644 Views
- MusicATL Jacob Changes His Tone On Kanye West And Tupac DebateATL Jacob changed his tone on a recent rap debate.ByLavender Alexandria952 Views
- NewsMoney Man Is Feeling "Influential"Money Man delivered five new bangers on his "Whale Games" EP.ByHayley Hynes2.0K Views
- MusicStudy Deems Travis Scott The Most Influential Person In Youth CultureAfter collaborations with McDonald's, Fortnite, Nike, and more, Travis Scott has been named the "most influential" person in youth culture, according to a study done by Complex.ByAlex Zidel4.5K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's Most Influential Rappers List Will Surprise YouLil Uzi Vert's list may surprise you.ByAlex Zidel9.7K Views
- LifeSupreme's Founder Gives A Super Rare Interview Into The Brands Beginnings & InspirationsThe brand's founder, James Jebbia gives insight into their story, as well as what inspires the brand.Byhnhh3.2K Views
- MusicOtis Rush, Influential Chicago Blues Guitarist, Passes Away At 84Otis Rush's legacy precedes him.ByDevin Ch1316 Views
- Original ContentMaking Sense Of Chief Keef's Place In Hip HopChief Keef has quietly become one of hip-hop's most influential figures, yet his place in the game remains debated to this day.ByLuke Hinz13.5K Views
- SocietyKanye West, Desus & Mero Among TIME's Most Influential People On The InternetTIME released their "25 Most Influential People on the Internet."ByDevin Ch3.2K Views
- MusicJa Rule Says He’s “One Of The Most Influential Rappers Of All-Time”What do you think?ByKevin Goddard9.2K Views
- MusicAzealia Banks Claims She's The Most Significant Female Rapper Since Nicki MinajAzealia also says she's the reason Rihanna named her album "Anti."ByAlex Zidel6.3K Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg Names The Most Influential People In Music From The Past 20 YearsSnoop Dogg's picks for rap's top influential figures are... Snoop Dogg Vows To "Make America Crip Again" On New SingleByMatt F9.4K Views
- NewsTime Magazine Names Jaden Smith One Of 2016's Most Influential TeensJaden Smith gets on Time's list of the year's "Most Influential Teens."Byhnhh13.2K Views
- Original ContentTory Lanez Lists His Top 10 Most Influential SongsTory Lanez cites the top 10 songs that have influenced him the most for HotNewHipHop.
ByRose Lilah21.5K Views
- InterviewsKanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is More Influential Than Michelle ObamaKanye West talks about Kim Kardashian's influence, among other things.ByRose Lilah571 Views