Young Thug's new interview with Big Bank made several revelations, including the rapper's claim that fellow Atlanta rapper Ralo was set to testify in Thug and rival YFN Lucci's RICO cases.

Fans and host Big Bank alike would be surprised by Thug's Ralo allegation at the interview's 40:00 mark. The claims surfaced during an appearance on Perspektives With Bank, where Thug suggested that Ralo had agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in both cases. Thugger's claim follows other rumors that Ralo allegedly cooperated with the federal government for his release from prison.

“Man-to-man, Ralo know — I don’t give a f--- who he told on — I know 100%,” Slime said. “He was gonna take the stand on me and YFN Lucci. That’s a fact. On my freedom.”

Thug alleged that Ralo lacked direct knowledge of the feud between YSL and Lucci’s camp, emphasizing that Ralo was incarcerated during the height of their conflict. “He was in jail the whole time we was beefin’. He ain’t even know nothing,” Sp5der added, portraying any potential testimony as an attempt to secure his release.

Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, argued that Ralo’s motivations were tied to his own legal jeopardy. Ralo, born Terrell Davis, was arrested in 2018 on federal drug conspiracy charges tied to more than 400 pounds of marijuana. The YSL founder dismissed those charges as “petty,” accusing Ralo of seeking leniency by offering testimony. “You just squealing. You just in that bitch trying to get out of jail,” he said.

Young Thug/Ralo Beef

Despite the pointed remarks, Thug maintained that he harbored no personal animosity toward Ralo. He recalled being one of the first established artists in Atlanta to support him.

“I don’t got no problem with Ralo,” Thug said, recounting phone calls made to Ralo during his incarceration. “I’m praying you get out, bro. When you get out, push up on me. I’m all for helping somebody.”

Thug framed the issue as one of betrayal rather than rivalry, describing his philosophy of helping others as a personal principle. Still, he cast Ralo’s alleged willingness to testify as a breach of trust that overshadowed any goodwill from their past relationship.