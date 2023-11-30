Young Thug & YSL RICO Trial: State Slammed For Making False Gang Sign Claims

A defense attorney questioned a state witness when they admitted ignorance to what was the specific "gang sign" allegedly shown to him.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Young Thug and YSL's trial on RICO charges began this week, and we're finally seeing how both the prosecution and defense are handling their arguments. Moreover, a recent court development called into question the veracity of a state's witness, who claimed that one of the codefendants "threw gang signs" at them. A defense attorney pushed back on this assumption during questioning, and got the witness to admit that they have no idea what gang sign they reportedly saw. As such, it seems like the attorney wanted to make the point that this lack of knowledge or context makes this tale irrelevant to the collective's innocence, and especially to its alleged guilt.

Furthermore, debates between both sides of the court aren't the only obstacle in Young Thug and YSL's trial's path. In fact, some worrisome leaks and the spreading of private information could warrant a major overhaul in the case. For those unaware, a security breach leaked the identity of four jurors in this court proceeding, which is a dangerous prospect. Without the shield of anonymity, it will be harder for the judge in this case to stand by impartiality, especially when it comes to the fervent and wild public interest in this trial.

YSL Defense Attorney Questions State Witness In Young Thug Trial: Watch

What's more is that Judge Ural Glanville is reportedly very displeased with Young Thug and YSL's RICO trial. This leak clearly contributed to that, as well as issues stemming from attorneys on both sides of the aisle. As such, rumors of a mistrial sprouted quickly, although it's very hard to say whether this will actually end up being a reality. However, we know that a mistrial does not close the door on this no matter what "side" you're on, so it would only be a big, additional headache to reckon with.

Meanwhile, other aspects of this case suggest that a mistrial isn't very likely. One development that pointed to this was Glanville's denial of motions for a mistrial on behalf of the defense. At the very least, he seems to want to sink his teeth into this a little more, and believes that there's still more information for a proper assessment. Perhaps instances like these concerning witness testimonies and seeing the full plan from lawyers will inform this decision. Regardless, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial.

