Young Thug Trial Hit With Serious Security Breach As Four Jurors Identified

Young Thug is currently on trial in the YSL RICO case. Overall, this is a case that has been going on since May of 2022. At the time, Gunna, Thugger, and many others were arrested. However, since that time, many have been freed, including Gunna. Now, Thug has to stand trial and it has already proven to be a bit of a mess. The first few days in court have been filled with burden-shifting, anime references, and service dogs. It has been a wild time, and no one knows what to really make of it.

Unfortunately, things got a whole lot worse yesterday as there was a livestream crew working inside the courtroom. During the testimony of Detective Mark Belknap, the camera panned a bit too far to the left. Subsequently, the faces of a few jurors were captured. After No Jumper posted the video to social media, people began identifying the jurors by name. This is an absolute nightmare scenario, and Judge Ural Glanville had to confirm that this did, indeed, happen.

Overall, this forced Glanville's hand completely. He subsequently told the film crew that they had to stop filming, immediately. Otherwise, things could have gotten very bad. Moving forward, there is a bit of confusion as to what will happen next. For the most part, it seems like the jurors will stay on, at least for now. However, if they feel uncomfortable with continuing on, there are a plethora of backup jurors that can be used in this scenario.

Regardless, this is an unfortunate mistake that could very dire real-world implications. Hopefully, everyone is okay and this doesn't happen ever again. Let us know what you think about this development, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

