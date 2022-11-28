street life
- MusicBoosie Badazz Tells The Youth That Being Gangsters Isn't Worth ItThe Baton Rouge MC is telling the next generation that there's a better path to follow.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMendeecess Harris Put Mother Up For Collateral During Drug Dealing DaysThe "Love & Hip Hop" star was once incarcerated for drug trafficking, and he admitted to using his mom during his hustling days.By Erika Marie
- MusicConway Gives Advice To Young Rappers About Street LifeHe tells young stars on the rise that they need to protect the bag, protect the brand, and to create generational wealth.By Erika Marie