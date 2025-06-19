Kanye West Announces Yeezy Season Performance In Slovakia

Kanye West will be traveling to Slovakia to host a live performance next month. He made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday while confirming that tickets will be going on sale on Sunday, June 22nd. He didn't provide any further information about what fans can expect from the show.

When NFR Podcast shared the news on X, fans had mixed reactions. "No one cares about Kanye, we're all waiting for Clipse's album," one user wrote, referencing Pusha T and No Malice's new album, Let God Sort 'Em Out. Another user wrote: "I speak for everyone when I say we will NOT be buying."

Kanye West Album

The concert announcement comes after Kanye West promised fans he'd be releasing several new songs this week. “Releasing 5 of the songs 2nt. Will release another 5 2mrw. And then more the next day. Still working on the album. Share this message," he wrote in a recent post on X. The update came after he previously claimed that his Bully album would be getting an official release on June 15th. He originally dropped it as a visual album, earlier this year.

For a while, it appeared that West had moved on from Bully entirely, as he began promoting his Cuck project. Hackers ended up leaking that album in its entirety alongside a message condemning him for his antisemitism. “F*ck Nazis. 50-year-old loser promoting fascism and hate speech. All proceeds from this groupbuy were donated to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum," they wrote.

West fired back on X: “Somebody got a drive and threw it on YouTube and said this is CUCK. What I love about getting blocked on DSPs and having songs leaked and shows cancelled is… It proves everything I’m saying and why I’m saying.”