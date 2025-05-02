Kanye West Claims He Finally Wants To Drop “YANDHI”

Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Social media users have mixed feelings about Kanye West claiming he wants to drop "YANDHI" several years later.

Kanye West has made a lot of bold claims in recent weeks, with most of them being at least somewhat offensive and bizarre. During a stream this week, however, he hinted at officially releasing one of his old scrapped albums. "We gotta release YANDHI," he declared, as seen in a clip captured by NFR Podcast. Ye didn't provide viewers with any kind of timeline for the potential release, but at this point, most aren't exactly itching for it.

"PLEASE GOD KEEP IT WE DONT NEED ANOTHER CLASSIC RUINED," one X user writes. "Another old unfinished album with ai executively produced by sneako," someone else claims. YANDHI was originally supposed to drop in 2018. After multiple delays, it was reimagined as Jesus Is King the following year.

Many of the songs from the album have been heard in some capacity already. Most fans of his older material would rather he just leave it alone unless he plans to drop it without making any changes.

Kanye West Discography

YANDHI isn't the only potential release Ye's teased recently, however. He's also been hyping up the release of WW3, which he's renamed CUCK. An official release date for that has yet to be announced. His album BULLY is also supposedly dropping in June, which would be his first solo release since 2021's Donda.

BULLY was announced following the release of Vultures 1 and Vultures 2, his collaborative albums with Ty Dolla Sign. A third Vultures album was previously expected to drop too, but Ye revealed last month that that'll no longer be happening as he's no longer on speaking terms with Ty.

While unconfirmed, this is likely due to the Chicago rapper's unhinged X rants. He's praised Adolf Hitler, dissed the late Virgil Abloh, accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of being a sex trafficker, and more. In March, Ye told DJ Akademiks that Ty's record label threatened to drop him if he continued working with him.

