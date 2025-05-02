Kanye West Wants To Focus All His Energy On Supporting Drake's UMG Lawsuit

During a recent rant on Sneako's livestream, Kanye West praised Drake's "red pill" move and used it as fuel for his legal pursuit of his kids.

Kanye West and Drake have one of the most tumultuous relationships in all of hip-hop, and we have no idea how Drizzy feels about it. We know for sure, though, that Ye is doing everything in his power to establish himself as the biggest OVO supporter.

During a recent livestream with Sneako caught by Akademiks on Instagram, the Yeezy mogul went on another tirade about his Toronto counterpart's defamation lawsuit against UMG over the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us." Specifically, he praised its transgression and said it inspired similar legal action concerning Kanye's kids. However, that's just speculation at the moment, although Ye did take other legal action recently.

Nevertheless, Kanye West called Drake's UMG lawsuit the ultimate "red pill" move to break out like Neo in The Matrix. Then, he claimed that the 6ix God's legal move made him and Bianca look at their lawyers and see if they could do something similar concerning his coparenting situation with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West & Drake Album

Of course, the Chicago artist also said Pusha T, Kendrick, and J. Cole are on the other side. It wouldn't be a pro-Drake rant from Kanye if he didn't trash other artists in the process. "And we ain't even in the studio together yet," Kanye West remarked. "I mean, Top[5] was here... We ain't moving on [from the lawsuit]. Yo, we got to really open it up and talk about it. We got to get all the information, lawyers on here talking about it, break down all the nuances of it. Bro, we got to fan the flames on that."

Elsewhere during Ye's recent streaming kick, he also called Adin Ross and Kai Cenat out for not wanting to link up until it was "safe" to do so. Now, apparently, a lot of this will do with how much they want to talk about this UMG lawsuit.

As for the lawsuit itself, the latest update we got was how The Boy's legal team is confident in the discovery process, so they're still waiting for more to emerge. Amid rumors of a Kanye West and Drake album courtesy of Digital Nas, we wonder whether or not Ye's dreams will actually become a reality.

