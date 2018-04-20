The Red Pill
- SocietyGLC Says Kanye West Has Moved Past The MAGA Antics For GoodThe longtime G.O.O.D. Music artist & friend to Kanye West sat down with Van Lathan for a tell-all interview.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Reveals How Much She Makes From Her Instagram AdvertisementsAmber Rose makes a pretty penny from Instagram. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTom Hanks' Son Claims That Drugs And Trolling Led Him To Use Racial Slur RepeatedlyChet Hanks comes clean about his use of a controversial term. By hnhh
- MusicScooter Braun Seriously Believed Justin Bieber Would Die From A Drug OverdoseThere was a time Scooter went to bed every night thinking that he would lose his friend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's Dad Shares Funny Weed Story About His SonDennis Graham recalls Drake's younger days.By Aron A.