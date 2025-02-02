Kanye West Returns To Twitter With Fiery Posts About The Grammys, Elon Musk, & More

Kanye West returned to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night with a characteristically explosive rant on the social media platform. In doing so, he thanked the Grammys, praised Donald Trump, and trolled Kamala Harris. "Trumps back in office. Ye's back a billionaire. The world might just be ok," he wrote.

Bringing up Trump's opponant in the 2024 Election, West wrote in a since-deleted post: "I used to want to f*** Kamala until she lost. I don't f*** losers anymore." He later apologized for the remark, writing: "The Democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I'm kidding. Dey don't control Black people no more. Trump 4 life." He added in another: "Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids." Later in the night, he praised The Weeknd's song "Niagra Falls" off of his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. West wrote: "Drums go crazy on this. I gotta AI them immediately."

Kanye West Returns To X

At one point, Ye even shared text messages between himself and Elon Musk. In the conversation, the X owner advised West on the best way to promote his products on the website, noting that "anything real and cool works." To that, West joked, "Oh. Like me," with a laughing emoji. Check out some of the posts above.