Kanye West Returns To Twitter With Fiery Posts About The Grammys, Elon Musk, & More

Kanye West went after Kamala Harris and showed love to Elon Musk.

Kanye West returned to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night with a characteristically explosive rant on the social media platform. In doing so, he thanked the Grammys, praised Donald Trump, and trolled Kamala Harris. "Trumps back in office. Ye's back a billionaire. The world might just be ok," he wrote.

Bringing up Trump's opponant in the 2024 Election, West wrote in a since-deleted post: "I used to want to f*** Kamala until she lost. I don't f*** losers anymore." He later apologized for the remark, writing: "The Democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I'm kidding. Dey don't control Black people no more. Trump 4 life." He added in another: "Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids." Later in the night, he praised The Weeknd's song "Niagra Falls" off of his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. West wrote: "Drums go crazy on this. I gotta AI them immediately."

Kanye West Returns To X

At one point, Ye even shared text messages between himself and Elon Musk. In the conversation, the X owner advised West on the best way to promote his products on the website, noting that "anything real and cool works." To that, West joked, "Oh. Like me," with a laughing emoji. Check out some of the posts above.

As Kanye's posts on X were going viral, they became overshadowed as ESPN's Shams Charania reported on the platform that the Los Angeles Lakers were taking Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. That quickly became one of the biggest trending stories of the night. As West's fans joked about the story taking away attention, he wrote: "I don’t keep up with sports. Who’s ready for the NBA finals next week." In other news, West is currently gearing up to drop his next solo studio album, Bully. He hasn't provided an official release date but has been teasing the project more and more in recent weeks.

