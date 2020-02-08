publishing
- MusicBeyonce Called Out For Allegedly Taking Publishing Rights From Songwriters By Tiffany RedBeyonce reportedly takes 25% of publishing rights. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDame Dash "Saved" Memphis Bleek, He Claims While Recalling Label StoriesThe executive claimed that he got the rapper out of a nasty deal in which people in his circle were robbing him of his publishing rights.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden's Roast Of B5 Gets Response From Group Member Dustin MichaelThe podcaster and rapper clowned the group for never getting their publishing rights from Diddy and Bad Boy Records.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJeezy Reveals He Didn't Cash His First Big Music Industry Check For Over A YearJeezy told the funny story of how Jay-Z had to remind him to cash the check.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDiddy Makes Artists Follow Strict Set Of Rules To Get Publishing Rights Back, Aubrey O'Day AllegesAubrey O'Day says she told everyone in her group not to take the deal.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWiz Khalifa Sells Part Of His Music Catalog"Black & Yellow," "See You Again," and more, are included in the deal.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMetro Boomin Sells Portion Of Publishing In $70M Deal: ReportShamrock Capital struck a $70M deal with Metro Boomin for a portion of his catalog. By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Says His Catalog Isn't For Sale After Reports Claim He's Seeking $175MKanye West compares his situation to Taylor Swift's after reports emerged that he's looking for investors to purchase his catalog.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Shopping His Catalog For 35x Gross Profit: ReportKanye West is reportedly looking to sell his publishing shares. By Aron A.
- MusicFizz, Raz-B, & J-Boog Explain How R. Kelly Helped Shape Their Career"He did every single on our second album... And the remixes," J-Boog revealed.By Erika Marie
- MusicKendrick Lamar Signs New Publishing DealKendrick Lamar signed a global admin deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, which was announced this week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBad Boy 112 Singer Q. Parker Sides With Mase Over Diddy: "I'm In The Same Situation"Artists aren't happy.By Erika Marie