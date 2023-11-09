Jeezy Reveals He Didn’t Cash His First Big Music Industry Check For Over A Year

Jeezy has found himself in the headlines a lot recently. Much of it has been dealing with the fallout from his high profile divorce from Jeannie Mai. The news caught many fans off guard and led to weeks of speculation. Last week, he dropped a massive new double album which contained a song condemning cheating that many fans interpreted as a direct comment on the situation. Now on a podcast he's telling a different story from much earlier in his career.

Jeezy joined the Assets Over Liabilities podcast to talk about his experience with his very first big music industry check. He got a massive check from his publishing deal courtesy of Jay-Z, but Jay ended up having to follow-up on it. “I ain’t cash the check for like a year and a half. He called me and said, ‘What’s going on with the check I gave you?’" Jeezy explained. After claiming that he left the check in some pants and forgot about it, he got set straight. “Jay-Z called me like, ‘Yo man, you gotta quit playing,’” he concludes. Check out the full podcast clip below.

Earlier this week Jeezy released his highly anticipated new interview with Nia Long. He talked at length about his divorce discussing the disappointment he felt ending it and how difficult the entire process has been for him. He also discussed the two trying to go to therapy as a couple in order to sort things out, but ultimately it didn't work.

He also opened up on the even more harrowing story of being molested as a child. Though he didn't give a detail-filled story just the acknowledgement alone is extremely difficult for a public figure to make. It came during a part in the interview where he also discussed watching a neighbor shoot his wife when he was just 8 years old and became desensitized to violence. What do you think of Jeezy needing Jay-Z to follow up with him over his first publishing check? Let us know in the comment section below.

