Jeezy Opens Up On Being Molestated As A Child

Jeezy has revealed that he was a victim of childhood molestation. Speaking with Nia Long for an interview following the release of his new album, I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget, Jeezy reflected on various moments of trauma from his childhood, as well as other topics.

“I was introduced to sex at very young age,” Jeezy admits during the discussion. Long asks if he means, “molested?” to which he nods in agreement, "basically." At another point, he recalls watching a neighbor shoot his wife when he was just 8 years old. “I remember it like it was yesterday. They got into an argument,” he said, noting that he hid under a sink as the man fired four shots. “Before I was 8, I had already accepted that this is the norm. I was already desensitized. I was already thinking this is what life is.”

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 4: Jeezy performs at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on November 4, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Jeezy has opened up about his tough upbringing. Speaking with PEOPLE following the release of his recent memoir, Adversity For Sale, Jeezy recalled having suicidal thoughts at one point as a teenager. “So it was all this stuff in my head. I just remember standing there and it was for a brief moment, I would say at least about 10 minutes, I actually contemplated jumping in the water," he said. "I had never had suicidal thoughts, but I [thought], ‘Well, shit, if I just jump in the water, I ain’t gotta deal with this, I ain’t gotta go back home, I gotta do none of these things.’”

Jeezy Reflects On His Upbringing With Nia Long

Jeezy released I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget as his 13th studio album, last week. Check out his full interview with Nia Long above and be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

