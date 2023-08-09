Jeezy Explains Meaning Behind “Adversity For Sale” Book Title

Jeezy recently discussed the title of his new book, Adversity For Sale, explaining that he hopes the memoir serves as inspiration for his audience to achieve their dreams. He spoke about the book during a new sit-down with Good Morning America.

“I think people always tell you about their success stories, but one thing that I’ve learned about life is that in every failure there’s a lesson,” Jeezy said. “And every time I ever failed it set me up for my next task. I think to share your failures with your community and your peers and people that love you. They’ll just start to understand that it’s never too late, and that they can always push through, because sometimes you get in situations where you think it’s the end when it’s really the beginning.”

Read More: Jeezy Channels Street Wisdom Into New Book “Adversity For Sale”

Jeezy Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 25: Young Jeezy performs at Jeezy Presents TM101: 10 Year Anniversary at The Fox Theatre on July 25, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

He continued: “This book is for people who want to do better today than they did yesterday because, especially being a Black man in America, coming up we always had to fight to get our voice heard, and I think this book can help anybody who has to fight to get to where they’re trying to be. Because you have to start from the bottom to get to the top. But once you get to the top you gotta know how to stay there. Success is about you.” Check out Jeezy’s full comments below.

Jeezy Discusses “Adversity For Sale” On “Good Morning America”

Jeezy has been promoting the book in interviews for weeks. Speaking with PEOPLE, he reflected on a difficult stretch in his life when he contemplated suicide. The “brief moment” lasted while he was attending a Youth Challenge program in Fort Stewart, Georgia. In other interviews, he’s discussed how he transitioned from being a drug dealer to a full-time rapper. Adversity For Sale is available now.

Read More: Jeezy Recalls Having “Suicidal Thoughts” For A “Brief Moment”

[Via]