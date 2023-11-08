Jeezy Speaks About Divorce With Jeannie Mai, Reveals Attempt At Therapy

In a candid and heartfelt conversation with actress Nia Long, rapper Jeezy opened up about the challenges and heartbreak he's faced in the wake of his divorce from TV host Jeannie Mai. Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, revealed that despite their efforts, the relationship could not be salvaged. In a recent interview released today, the rapper expressed his emotions about the divorce. He stated "This has not been an easy journey." His candid admission provides a glimpse into the personal turmoil he's been experiencing as he navigates this difficult chapter in his life.

Jeezy went on to share his feelings of sadness, disappointment, and unease regarding the dissolution of his marriage. This level of transparency has resonated with fans and followers, who have closely followed the couple's journey together. The high-profile relationship between Jeezy and Jeannie Mai has been in the public eye for some time. And the news of their divorce came as a shock to many. The couple had previously been open about their love story, making their separation all the more concerning for fans who had invested in their journey.

Read More: Jeannie Mai Wants To “Find Her Voice” While Reckoning With Jeezy Divorce

Jeezy Speaks With Nia Long

The revelation that Jeezy and Jeannie Mai had attempted therapy as a means of salvaging their relationship highlights the complexities that can arise in even the most committed partnerships. While therapy has been a valuable resource for many couples facing challenges, it's clear that, in some cases, the issues at hand prove insolvable. According to Jeezy, no amount of work was going to save their marriage.

The news of the divorce came in September, where it was revealed that Jeezy was the one who called it quits. While the two have been quiet about the actual reasons for the divorce, fans have speculated online. Earlier this month, Jeezy announced a double album called I Might Forgive ... But I Don't Forget. He might be revealing it all on the 29-track project. However, fans couldn't help but notice that the 13th song on the album, "Don't Cheat," was an interesting title. The song's lyrics denounce cheating, a topic that, while not explicitly linked to his divorce, has drawn speculations online. Furthermore, Jeezy continued the interview with Long on a positive note. “God has put me on a different path," he said.

Read More: Yung Joc On Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s Divorce: “You Just Never Know”