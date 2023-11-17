Drake Fans Thank Joe Budden For “Scary Hours 3”

Drake dropped his eagerly-anticipated new EP Scary Hours 3 recently, delivering six new tracks to his fans. The release came only weeks after the hitmaker unveiled his latest full-length album For All The Dogs, and fans were under the impression that he'd be taking some time off. They were quickly proven wrong, however, and jumped to theorize as to why Drake changed his mind.

Back at the beginning of October, Joe Budden shared his thought on For All The Dogs during an episode of his podcast. He had some harsh words for the LP, revealing that he thought Drake missed the mark. "I miss the Drake that was rapping for the rappers," he explained.

Fans Think Joe Budden's Criticism Inspired Drake

Famously, Drake fired back with a lengthy Instagram comment, dragging Budden for his critique. This resulted in a bit of back and forth, subliminal dissing, and more. While some thought Budden went too hard on the Toronto native, others think his criticism was just what Drake needed, and inspired him to drop Scary Hours 3.

The EP's getting praised on social media for its straightforward bars, which are just what Budden said he felt like For All The Dogs was missing. Of course, he also took some shots at the personality on his track “Stories About My Brothers,” painting a similar picture of Budden that he did in his aforementioned Instagram rant. “Imagine us getting our validation from an ex-musician searching for recognition/ Same story every time, they heckle in repetition/ I’m top of the mountain, these n***as still down at base camp, they planning they expedition,” he spits.

Twitter Users Credit Joe Budden For Drake's New Project

