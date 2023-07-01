Sada Baby Quashes Beef With Doe Boy

The long-standing beef between Sada Baby and Doe Boy is officially over. The two have been feuding since 2021 when Sada told a fan on Instagram that he didn’t roll with the Doe Boy. The Cleveland rapper made a video in response, outlining the various reasons why Sada didn’t like him. However, Doe also corroborated claims from 42 Dugg that Sada had been robbed at a recording session with his own gun.

The news comes just days after Sada also settled his beef with Tee Grizzley. The pair, who had both been managed by Grizzley’s aunt JB at one point, had been feuding since at least 2018. However, the pair of Detroit rappers appeared to have set their feud aside, posting pictures together earlier this week. With Doe Boy also appearing in those images, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Sada officially announced the end to that beef as well.

Sada Baby And Doe Boy End Feud

As mentioned, the feud officially ended with both sides posting pictures of the pair linking up. Sada captioned his post “Full Kourt Press. #WETM” while Doe Boy simply wrote “GANGSTA.” In March, Sada Baby sat down with The HipHop Lab, where he spoke on the beef, which seemingly began sometime around 2018. He discussed how he felt about Skilla Baby working with Tee Grizzley amid their feud, claiming it has “nothing to do” with him. “I still don’t f**k with Tee,” he explained, “I ain’t beefin’ with him or none of that.” Sada Baby continued, “We can just coexist and not be around each other. I don’t wish no harm on Tee, none of that type of sh*t. It’s just me and buddy not cool.”

Elsewhere, there may be troubling brewing between Kodak Black and 6ix9ine. According to the Instagram story of Black’s audio engineer, Black’s verse on “Shaka Laka” originally included a shot at 6ix9ine himself. According to the post, Black originally included the line “So raw got a rat giving me cheese” in his verse. Of course, the bar is a reference to the snitching allegations that have followed 6ix9ine for several years. These claims stem from the plea deal 6ix9ine cut during the 2018/19 trial of the Nine Trey Gangsters organization. The rapper saw a reduced sentence in exchange for testifying against other members of the group.

