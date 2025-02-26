50 Cent Redirects His Fury At 42 Dugg, Accusing Him Of Sharing Money With Big Meech

If you have any affiliation with Big Meech or Lil Meech, be ready to face 50 Cent's wrath. It's going to be constant too, so just a fair warning. Unfortunately, for Detroit rapper 42 Dugg, he must've not been paying attention to what's been going on between them. Per DJ Akademiks, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram to publicly drag Dugg for his apparent switch up. According to only what 50 has provided for us, the CMG signee has been helping out the Meech's. To be more specific, monetarily speaking.

In a since-deleted post, 50 Cent writes, "@42_dugggg your daddy my 🥷🏾I love you and Cheese because of Q." However, his love quickly fades from there. "You made a mistake giving Screech a 100K you could have given to your 🥷🏾's. You always been hard headed. 😆🤷‍♂️WTF." Most folks in Akademiks' comment section are currently siding with 42 Dugg and telling Fif to grow up. "Ross wasn’t lying when he said 50 act like Hurt H03," one user writes.

Why Does 50 Cent Hate Big Meech?

"50 can post”who farted” and you gone post it😒" "Yall dont see how corny this cent guy is?" two others add. It will be interesting to see if 42 Dugg decides to address this, or if any of the Meech's speak on his behalf. But if you weren't convinced that this beef between the three was real, especially on the New York native's side, then you should be now. But if you are new to all of this, you may be wondering why there's so much animosity.