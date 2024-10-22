Quando Rondo Delivers Somber And Melodic Bars On "Luh Wodie"

Quando Rondo is still keeping fans fed.

Quando Rondo is an artist who has been going through a lot as of late, especially as it pertains to mounting legal issues. Overall, the artist came under fire with some Federal gun charges that he has since pled guilty to. Furthermore, Rondo has also been hit with additional charges involving reckless driving and DUI. Having said that, none of this is actually stopping Rondo from dropping more music. He is someone who takes pride in dropping a lot of art for his fans. In fact, soon he will drop a project called Here For A Reason.

Before that, Rondo has come through with a song called "Luh Wodie." This is yet another melodic and emotional cut in which the artist gives us autotuned crooning over some solid production. The artist has a lot to get off his chest and that is exactly what he does on his song. Quando Rondo does not mind getting vulnerable with his audience and that is evident on this new effort.

Let us know what you think about his new track, in the comments section down below. Is Quando Rondo someone you are still keeping tabs on? Will you be tapping into his new album Here For A Reason when it drops soon? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quando Rondo Is "Here For A Reason"

