Quando Rondo Releases "Here For A Reason: In The Darkest Time" EP Amid Legal Troubles

Quando Rondo has been having a hard time staying out of trouble with the law throughout his career. Currently, the Savannah, Georgia rapper is awaiting a prison sentence after pleading guilty to his 2023 federal drug trafficking investigation. The charges included of drug conspiracy and participating in criminal street gang activity. His time behind bars will be determined on December 12, according to WTOC 11. He is currently facing a maximum of up to five years. However, it could have been 20 had he not accepted a plea deal in addition to pleading guilty to a lesser charge. That was a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances.

While Quando Rondo is out on bond, he is sharing some a new EP, Here for a Reason: In The Darkest Time. Moreover, this is now another instance where he's dropped material for his fans during his legal dilemmas. "Cash" was the most recent release, but it does not make the cut for Quando Rondo's Here for a Reason. However, "Gotta Do Better & Pray", an August 2 single, is on this five-song EP. Throughout the 14-minute listen, Quando Rondo is retelling his rough upbringing, how the police have it out for him and more. He even interpolates the iconic hook from 50 Cent's "Many Men" on "Could've Been Me". It seems that Quando Rondo is trying to paint himself in a more positive light but listen for yourself with the links below.