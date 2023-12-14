Quando Rondo Drops Single "Cash" Amid Federal Drug Charges

Georgia rapper Quando Rondo is dealing with a lot of outside noise right now. Unfortunately, he could be serving up to two decades worth of prison time. On December 10, the 24-year-old rapper was originally arrested without incident. He was simply a passenger in a vehicle and was the only one in handcuffs by the FBI on federal drug charges.

A couple of days later, we learned more about the situation. Rondo was involved in conspiracy to possess and distribute various drugs. Those substances included marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. The accusations date back to 2021 as well. So, it is safe to say Rondo is not in the best state now, but he did manage to get a track out today to sort of address all of it.

Listen To "Cash" By Quando Rondo

"Cash" looks like it will be on his forthcoming project. Quando's Genius page has Heart In The Ghetto expected to release sometime next year. Additionally, one of the singles, "Feel This Way," is out now and is also on it. "Ducc Da Feds" is the third song but is not out yet. You can check out the music video above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Thug n**** from the gutter, no, the money can't change me

They tryna do me like Young Thugger, hit the county for some gang s***

Yeah, I'm fully loaded, uh, uh, blue double R, that's when I lane switch

Lil' shorty say she want my heart, she know that I'ma break the bank quick

I had to tell her, "Uh-uh," all from the start, this s*** get dangerous

I had to bulletproof the Trackhawk, can't get wet up when it's rainin'

