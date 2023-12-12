Quando Rondo Hit With Numerous Drug Charges, Faces Up To 20 Years Behind Bars

Despite already being in the thick of a whirlwind of legal troubles, things just got even more severe for Quando Rondo. Over the weekend, Rondo was arrested in Savannah and faces drug charges from the federal level. Now after appearing in a district court earlier today, he's been indicted on 14 charges that could ultimately see him jailed for up to 20 years. The federal indictment was unsealed earlier this week revealing exactly what new legal trouble Rondo is facing.

The indictment accuses Rondo, alongside others, of conspiracy to possess and distribute various drugs. Numerous illicit substances are included in the indictment including marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. The accusations date all the way back to 2021 where it first accuses Rondo of participating in the conspiracy. He's facing a total of 14 charges from the indictment including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Rondo is still currently being held in police custody in a federal facility.

Quando Rondo Federal Drug Charges

This is far from the only legal trouble Rondo has dealt with this year. Just last month, a Georgia judge had to weigh whether or not to ban Rondo from his own home town. That spawned from an arrest all the way back in June that saw Rondo facing even more drug charges. Thankfully for him he ultimately wasn't banned from his hometown, though he was eventually arrested by the FBI while there.

The very next month, Rondo was involved in a high speed car crash. He was arrested after the crash as observations were made that he could be under the influence. He was even administered Narcan after displaying the first symptoms of a potential overdose. A judge ultimately granted him his release, but only under the conditions that he didn't drive or use drugs while out. What do you think of the new charges Quando Rondo is facing which could end with him facing 20 years in prison? Let us know in the comment section below.

