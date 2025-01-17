SZA Gets Into Fiery Exchange With Fans Demanding “Lana” Album Updates

SZA is fed up.

Back in December, SZA unveiled her highly anticipated project, SOS Deluxe: Lana. It immediately became a hit among fans, topping charts and leaving listeners wanting more. Luckily, SZA went on to promise that updates to the album would arrive in early January. That's yet to happen, however, which prompted some social media users to call her out on X earlier this week.

“Punch was right," she tweeted last night, earning a response from Punch himself. He responded with the eyes emoji, leading her to elaborate. “U been told me stop sharing snippets and tea .. thought I was on to something . I’m clear now," she wrote. One disgruntled supporter then proceeded to accuse SZA of being "unprofessional," which unsurprisingly, she didn't appreciate. "Wow it’s almost like you announced something and ignored it for 11 days," they added. “Cause sample clearances always happen within the preferred time frame lmao?" she responded. "I shoulda NEVER tried to give yall what u asked for . It wasn’t professional . It was KINDNESS AND A WILLINGNESS TO APPEASE u lunatics .."

SZA Sets The Record Straight Amid Backlash

The same fan fired back, telling the artist “You announced a date pls be serious for a second." SZA took the opportunity to set the record straight, making it clear that she's done everything in her power to appease her listeners. “Yea atp you gotta just go to hell," she explained. "I don’t work for you baby . All I can do is my best . Take care .” The drama didn't stop there, as another fan intervened, wondering if all of this backlash might lead to SZA deleting her X account altogether.

“NEVER THAT . N****s not bullying me," she confirmed. "I don’t work for anyone but myself and God . I give so much to my fans energetically in person and online . If n****s wanna act DISGUSTING that’s on them .” When fans suggested that SZA should have never announced a date in the first place, she replied, “Apologies I’ve reached my maximum entertainment of complaints for the day . Pls try again during business hours tomorrow .”

