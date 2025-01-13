SZA Reveals To Drew Barrymore How Much She's Meant To Her Career In Emotional Heart-To-Heart

We're not crying... you are.

SZA, at least in her music, has never been afraid to share painful moments in her life. Her openness in her music is why she's become such a force and beloved figure within the industry. Songs like 2017's "Drew Barrymore" off of her debut album Ctrl are prime example of this. Here, she pens a heartbreaking retelling of a time when she went to a party expecting to go with this guy she liked. However, upon arriving, he wound up coming with another girl. She highlights how she's not the most "normal" partner for a man and she even apologizes for how she is.

It's become one of her biggest hits for its relatability, something that she picked up from the song's namesake. Recently, SZA got to have a full conversation with maybe her biggest inspiration in Drew Barrymore and tell her how much she's meant to her career. The St. Louis native begins by explaining the true origins behind "Drew Barrymore," saying, "It was inspired by you. It wasn't just titled after you. The energy that you carry, even my outfit, is inspired by the way you've made me feel my entire life, like the carefree [energy]."

SZA & Drew Barrymore Share A Beautiful Moment Together

Then, SZA adds, "You don't understand. I wrote you this letter that I never sent you. When you're a younger black woman, there's not a lot of examples all the time, and one of the few lovely white women that I looked up to so much on television was you because you were so yourself." Finally, SZA expresses to the actress how much she appreciates the way she embraces her uniqueness.

"I love the way you talk and like, just all the you-ness of you, your laugh, even in the movies and in real life. It just reminds me of all the things about myself that make me nervous, but on you, it shines so brightly." Following that, they shared big hug with SZA then concluding, "You gave me permission to be myself… And be like, this is so cool…. All your old photo shoots, I look them up… I love you." Even though they have spoken briefly in years past, you can't help but feel happy for SZA to be able to let one of her heroes know this. Drew was clearly flattered and it's great to see them cheer each other on.

